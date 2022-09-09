Patti-Chandigarh Volvo bus service inaugurated

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 8

Fulfilling the long-pending demand of a direct Volvo bus service from the border area to Chandigarh, Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on Thursday flagged off the AC Volvo bus from Patti to Chandigarh.

Flagging off the bus from the Patti bus stand, the Cabinet Minister said the long-pending demand of the people of the border belt had been fulfilled today. He said those previously in power never took any initiative to start the government Volvo bus service from Patti as they had vested interests.

He said the bus would leave Patti at 4.30 am and reach Chandigarh at 10 am via Amritsar and Jalandhar. The return journey through the same route from Chandigarh will begin at 5.40 pm. The bus will reach Patti around 10.30 pm. “The return time has been fixed at 5.40 pm so that people can easily avail the Volvo bus service after office hours. The one-way fare has been fixed at Rs 770,” he added.

Training guns at people involved in the bus mafia, Bhullar said the cheap bus service from Punjab to the Delhi international airport had ruined the private bus mafia. The minister said all pro-people and welfare works could be materialised since the Mann government came to power in the state.

He said the PRTC would add 219 new buses to its fleet soon, and the shortage of drivers and conductors would be overcome within the next few days.