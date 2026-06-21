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Home / Amritsar / Patti man arrested for opening fire in Amritsar

Patti man arrested for opening fire in Amritsar

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:40 AM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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The Patti police have arrested a commission agent, Sewa Singh, for opening fire on Nishan Singh, who had taken 11 acres of the land of former on a lease.

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After Nishan, a resident of Ubboke village in Patti, harvested the wheat, Sewa made dry fodder (toori) from the entire straw without taking the former into confidence.

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On June 17, Sewa called Nishan to his house to settle the issue but they entered into an argument. Later, Sewa and his aides went to Nishan’s house and opened fire on him.

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A case has been registered against the accused under Sections 109, 333, 305 (2) 115 (2) of the BNS and Sections 25, 27, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

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