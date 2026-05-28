Patti resident shot in head by friends, injured

A Patti resident, Vishal Singh, was allegedly shot in the head by his own friends here on Tuesday night. The accused later admitted him to a hospital in Amritsar.

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Injured Vishal Singh’s brother, Gurinder Singh, a resident of Patti, stated in his complaint to the police that his brother was brought to Tarn Taran by his friends — Akashdeep Singh, Vishal Singh, Kartik and Akash Sandhu — from Patti on Tuesday night in his own car. He alleged that the accused shot Vishal Singh in the head before taking him to a hospital in Amritsar.

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SHO (city police) Inspector Navdeep Singh said Akashdeep Singh and his brother Vishal Singh, both allegedly involved in the shooting, have been arrested, while Kartik and Akash Sandhu are yet to be apprehended.

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According to the police, the accused had a monetary dispute with injured Vishal Singh, which led to an argument near the grain market here. During the altercation, they allegedly shot him in the head.

The police have registered a case under Sections 109 and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Inspector Navdeep Singh said efforts are underway to arrest the absconding accused.