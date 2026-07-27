DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Patti-Tarn Taran road in bad shape; permanent fix sought

Patti-Tarn Taran road in bad shape; permanent fix sought

article_Author
Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:50 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
On Sunday, occupants of an i10 and a Swift Dzire had a narrow escape after the vehicles got stuck in potholes. Photo by writer
Advertisement

For years, the Patti-Tarn Taran road has been facing the authorities’ neglect. Even road mishaps have failed to turn the latter’s attention towards the pathetic condition of the stretch.

Advertisement

On Sunday, occupants of an i10 and a Swift Dzire had a narrow escape after the vehicles got stuck in potholes.

Advertisement

The driver of Swift Dzire, Nishan Singh, said he was on his way to Patti when the car got stuck in a pothole near Shahabpur and he lost control of the vehicle.

Advertisement

Manjit Singh, the driver of the other car, said, he was going from Amritsar to Kandiala (Patti) when he failed to navigate a road pit and met with an accident.

Kirti Kisan Union leader Nachhattar Singh Pannu said officials were well aware of the poor condition of the road.

Advertisement

“Despite accidents, the road has not been repaired. Two-wheeler riders avoid taking the stretch. We have no idea when the authorities will get into action and carry out the work,” he added.

SDM Karanvir Singh said a survey of the road was done and the work started.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts