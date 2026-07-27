Patti-Tarn Taran road in bad shape; permanent fix sought

For years, the Patti-Tarn Taran road has been facing the authorities’ neglect. Even road mishaps have failed to turn the latter’s attention towards the pathetic condition of the stretch.

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On Sunday, occupants of an i10 and a Swift Dzire had a narrow escape after the vehicles got stuck in potholes.

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The driver of Swift Dzire, Nishan Singh, said he was on his way to Patti when the car got stuck in a pothole near Shahabpur and he lost control of the vehicle.

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Manjit Singh, the driver of the other car, said, he was going from Amritsar to Kandiala (Patti) when he failed to navigate a road pit and met with an accident.

Kirti Kisan Union leader Nachhattar Singh Pannu said officials were well aware of the poor condition of the road.

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“Despite accidents, the road has not been repaired. Two-wheeler riders avoid taking the stretch. We have no idea when the authorities will get into action and carry out the work,” he added.

SDM Karanvir Singh said a survey of the road was done and the work started.