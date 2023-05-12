Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Aiming to curb the menace of corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday nabbed a Patwari, Kabal Singh, posted in the Revenue Department at Raajia, tehsil Ajnala, on graft charges.

He was caught red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000.

A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said the Patwari was arrested on the complaint of Pargat Singh, a resident of Dhaliwal Kaler village in Ajnala tehsil.

The complainant approached the VB and alleged that the Patwari had been demanding a bribe of Rs 6,000 for making corrections in the mutation of land belonging to his relatives.

After verifying the allegation in the complaint, a Vigilance Bureau team from Amritsar laid a trap and the accused Patwari was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000. The money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Amritsar. Further investigation is in progress.

