Patwari caught taking Rs 6K bribe

Amritsar, May 11
Aiming to curb the menace of corruption in the state, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Thursday nabbed a Patwari, Kabal Singh, posted in the Revenue Department at Raajia, tehsil Ajnala, on graft charges.
He was caught red-handed for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000.
A spokesperson for the Vigilance Bureau said the Patwari was arrested on the complaint of Pargat Singh, a resident of Dhaliwal Kaler village in Ajnala tehsil.
The complainant approached the VB and alleged that the Patwari had been demanding a bribe of Rs 6,000 for making corrections in the mutation of land belonging to his relatives.
After verifying the allegation in the complaint, a Vigilance Bureau team from Amritsar laid a trap and the accused Patwari was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000. The money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at the VB police station in Amritsar. Further investigation is in progress.
Money recovered
After verifying the allegation in the complaint, a Vigilance Bureau team from Amritsar laid a trap and the accused Patwari was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 6,000. The money was recovered from him in the presence of two official witnesses.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Imran Khan set to appear before Islamabad High Court at 11 am, make speech
Khan was arrested Tuesday in the Al-Qadir Trust case by auth...
Karnataka Election: ‘Assembly poll EVMs used in South Africa’, EC says no basis to Congress claim
Congess had claimed that EVMs used in Karnataka were previou...
2 more Tihar inmates arrested in connection with Tillu Tajpuriya's murder
The accused have been identified as Chavanni and Attar Rehma...
US looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Modi, says Biden administration official
Says the United States has an important partnership with Ind...