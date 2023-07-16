Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, July 15

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Saturday nabbed a patwari identified as Ranjodh Singh, posted at the Revenue Circle Pahuwind in Tarn Taran district, for accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 via GPay.

The official was arrested on the complaint of Paramjit Singh, a resident of Amritsar.

A VB spokesperson said Paramjit had lodged a complaint on the anti-corruption portal on June 23. He complained that the said official had taken a bribe of Rs 4,000 for issuing a copy of jamabandi of a land, which was registered in his father’s name. A copy of jamabandi was required to get a loan from a bank against land.

A case has been registered against patwari at the VB police station, Amritsar Range. Further probe is on.

