Patwaris come to blows over work allocation in press meet

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 12

Timely police intervention saved the day as members of two unions of Patwaris were about to come to blows during a press conference called here on Tuesday.

Tension prevailed when the New Revenue Patwari-Kanungo Union called a press meet to announce that they would work from the additional circles and not abide by the strike called by the Revenue Patwar Union Punjab. Learning of this, members of the latter union also reached the spot and raised slogans against the office-bearers of the new union. This brought about a split between the two unions.

The Revenue Patwar Union Punjab has been on a pen-down strike by not doing work from additional circles since September 1. Saurabh Sharma, general secretary of the union, said his was a mainstream union and the new union has only a handful of members. This was the reason why when the members of his union reached the venue, the new union members fled from the spot.

Meanwhile, work in the 156 Patwar circles in the district has been on hold for nearly two weeks, causing inconvenience to the common people. There are only 163 Patwaris available for 319 Patwar circles in the district. So these 163 Patwaris have been extended the additional 156 Patwar circles.

Jaswant Singh Dalam, convener of New Revenue Patwari-Kanungo Union alleged that democratic ethos was violated today when the members of the other union barged inside the venue disrupting their right to protest peacefully.