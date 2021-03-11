Patwaris to go on strike today

Amritsar, August 17
The local unit of the Revenue Patwar Union will go on strike on August 18 to protest against the government’s decision to scrap 1,056 patwar halqas in the state. Patwaris will hand over a memorandum of their demand at the office of the Deputy Commissioner and they will also hold a protest there from 11 am to 2 pm.
