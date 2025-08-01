DT
Home / Amritsar / PAU Farm Advisory Centre holds field day for pear cultivators

PAU Farm Advisory Centre holds field day for pear cultivators

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 09:30 AM Aug 01, 2025 IST
The pear growers participating in field day activities.
A field day on “Cultivation of Pear” was organised by PAU-Farm Advisory Service Centre, Tarn Taran, at Kulla (Patti) on Thursday in which more than 100 pear growers participated. The fruit growers were guided about the successful cultivation of pear and made aware about the importance of horticultural crops in diversification. Dr Parvinder Singh, in-charge, FASC, advised fruit growers to consult the experts of PAU-FASC for technical guidance. Dr Mandeep Singh Gill, Senior Fruit Scientist, Punjab Agricultural University, laid emphasis on adopting recommendations of the university for successful and profitable cultivation of pear besides the importance of canopy management and different aspects of quality improvement.

He also explained the inter-cropping options and methods of pear harvesting and the importance of exploring new markets and smart packaging. Dr Amrinder Kaur, Plant Pathologist-Fruits, Dr Bikramjit Singh, Horticulture Development Officer, Dr Parminder Singh Sandhu, DES (Agronomy) and Dr Savreet Khehra, DES (Fruits), explained the method of planting and care of newly planted pear plants.

The progressive pear growers also shared their experiences and their queries were answered in a session based on open discussion. An exhibition of charts and posters related to pear varieties, cultivation practices, insect-pest and disease management was also held on the occasion.

