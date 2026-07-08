PAU to hold dairy farming training course

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), under the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), will organise a 10-day vocational training course on dairy farming from July 13 to 24. The training programme will be held at the KVK campus located at Nag Kalan on Majitha Road. The course aims to provide practical knowledge and skills in dairy farming to farmers, unemployed youth and rural residents of Amritsar district.

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Officials said that the number of seats was limited and admissions would be granted on a first-come, first-served basis. Interested candidates have been asked to submit their completed application forms in-person during working hours on weekdays. Applications will be accepted up to July 13.

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KVK officials clarified that forms sent through phone or WhatsApp would not be accepted. Applicants must visit the centre and submit the forms physically.

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Officials further said the training was exclusively meant for farmers, unemployed persons and rural youth belonging to the district. Participants must maintain 100 per cent attendance to receive a training certificate.