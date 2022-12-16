 Pay Rs 100 for parking car around Golden Temple for few minutes : The Tribune India

Pay Rs 100 for parking car around Golden Temple for few minutes

Pay Rs 100 for parking car around Golden Temple for few minutes

A person shows a parking fee receipt on Thursday. vishal kumar



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 15

Devotees and tourists, who visit the city to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, will have to pay Rs 100 for parking their vehicles for a few minutes around the Golden Temple. A number of parking lots have come up in the walled city and the roads leading to the Golden Temple.

Inadequate space in the public parking lots has made the parking owners to exploit the situation. Some people have started turning empty spaces into parking lots and levying hefty fees from vehicles owners. Those residents who have a vacant plot, have started accommodating the vehicles of visitors, searching for parking space, by charging parking fee from them.

Owners of private parking lots are not only fleecing but also harassing devotees and tourists in the absence of any check of the authorities concerned.

They charge as per their sweet will. Most of such parking lot owners or contractors charge a fixed price of Rs 100 for 12 hours. Visitors have to pay Rs 100 even if he parks the vehicle for one hour. They often misbehave with visitors after an argument on overcharging and time.

“The negligence on the part of authorities boosts this business which encourages the loot of devotees. A major portion of Saragarhi parking is reserved for local traders, who park their vehicles in it. On weekends, the Saragarhi parking got full. Visitors have no option than parking their vehicles in these private parking. Owners of the private parking owners demand hefty parking fee. Ironically, there is no check of the district administration and the MC,”said Advocate Kuljit Singh, a social activist.

Dahrminderjit Singh, Estate Officer of the Municipal Corporation, said, “The MC operates only 14 parking lots in the city. A number of private parking exists in the city. We can’t fix any rate as they have their own space. The MC can collect commercial tax from such parking lot owners. The property tax wing should collect the commercial tax from such parking.”

The contractor of a parking lot in a ground of Gurdwara Baba Naudh Singh claimed that they pay all the taxes to the MC. The residents demand that the authorities should fix some rate for the parking as per the duration of parking.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Capt Amarinder meets PM Modi, says Punjab headed the Bhindranwale way

2
Punjab

Norwegian cyclist on world tour robbed of mobile, credit card in Ludhiana, local comes to help

3
Brand Connect

Ketorganix Keto ACV Gummies Reviews: Is Keto Organix ACV Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

4
Haryana

Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border

5
Science Technology

Flying snakes help scientists design new robots

6
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann checkmates farmers on toll-free roads

7
Diaspora

Rishi Rajpopat, Indian PhD student at Cambridge University, solves 2,500-year-old Sanskrit puzzle

8
Nation

Amid border tensions with China, India successfully test-fires Agni-V ballistic missile having range of 5,000 km

9
Entertainment

‘We are positive and alive’, says Shah Rukh Khan amid row over ‘Besharam Rang’ song

10
Nation

Issue of vacancies in higher judiciary will linger till new system put in place: Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha

Don't Miss

View All
At 6.9°C, Ut colder than Shimla
Chandigarh

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
Trending

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today
Himachal

Delayed by a week, ice-skating likely to start in Shimla today

15 Gurugram societies ‘safe’, despite exposed iron rods
Haryana

15 Gurugram societies 'safe', despite exposed iron rods

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada
Punjab

Four Punjabis killed in two weeks in Canada

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK
World

Indian student inspires ‘plogging’ across UK

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos
Trending

Complaints regarding overladen Delhi Airport takes social media by storm; many share photos, videos

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours
Trending

Even Kohli doesn’t hit century daily, says Bhagwant Mann; cricketer hits ton after few hours

Top News

Snakes in your backyard: Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism

'Snakes in your backyard'; Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remark to slam Pakistan over terrorism

Pak LeT terrorist Ajmal Kasab did not have an 'iota of remorse' in jail after 26/11 attacks: Nurse Anjali Kulthe

Pak LeT terrorist Ajmal Kasab did not have an 'iota of remorse' in jail after 26/11 attacks: Nurse Anjali Kulthe

Was addressing the 'UNSC Briefing: Global Counterterrorism A...

India on track to surpass Japan, Germany as 3rd largest economy by 2027, says  Gajendra Shekhawat after impressive export growth data

India on track to surpass Japan, Germany as 3rd largest economy by 2027, says Gajendra Shekhawat

Says Raghuram Rajan would have to take a U-turn about his gr...

First batch of coal from Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

First batch of coal from state-allotted mine in Jharkhand to reach Punjab today

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will go to Ropar once the coal ...

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

The suspects were nabbed from Chohla Sahib


Cities

View All

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

4 arrested for RPG attack at Tarn Taran police station

ASI held for demanding bribe

Tarn Taran Bar Assn members protest blocking of entry to judicial complex

5 booked for murder bid in Ajnala

In full bloom

Immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda immigration firm dupes family, BKU protests

Bathinda police solve woman's murder case

Punjab computer teachers seek pay panel benefits

Rlys relents, to revisit drop-off system, find ‘workable solution’

Railways relents, to revisit drop-off system at Chandigarh Railway Station, find ‘workable solution’

Finally, grain market to shift to new location in Sector 39, Chandigarh

Ruckus at Chandigarh's GMCH-32 as Burial jail inmate dies

At 6.9°C, Chandigarh colder than Shimla

Three rotaries coming up on Vikas Marg in Chandigarh

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha’s

DNA test confirms bones found in Mehrauli Shraddha's

Delhi court likely to hear Aaftab Poonawala's bail plea tomorrow

DCW chief urges Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha chairman to discuss in Parliament women's safety on 10th anniversary of Nirbhaya gang-rape

Following Delhi acid attack, women's commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon

Parliamentary panel grills Delhi airport officials over congestion

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

After DC office, farmers lay siege to toll plazas

Labourers protest outside Kartarpur MLA residence

6 mohalla clinics to come up in Phagwara soon

Police Games conclude

Even after flat offer, Latifpura families continue dharna

Youth ‘sexually assaults, blackmails’ minor girl in Punjab’s Moga

Youth 'sexually assaults, blackmails' minor girl in Punjab's Moga

Key aide of Bharat Bhushan Ashu surrenders at Vigilance office in Ludhiana

18-yr-old girl found dead on road

Man dies as car rams into stationary truck

Over 900-kg poppy husk, 3.85 kg of heroin destroyed

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Around 100 vehicles fined, 17 impounded for violating rules

Man dies as roof of house collapses in Patiala

Commercial use of residential areas continues unabated in city

‘Need to educate working women on investment’

Sanitation workers resume protest on university campus