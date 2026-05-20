Pb Roadways, PUNBUS, PRTC contractual staff stage protest in Amritsar

Passengers faced inconvenience on Wednesday as the Punjab Roadways, PUNBUS and PRTC Contractual Workers’ Union observed a two-hour protest, disrupting government-run bus operations. The union’s key demands include the regularisation of outsourced and contractual employees, withdrawal of cases registered against workers during previous agitations and reinstatement of dismissed employees.

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The employees staged a two-hour sit-in at the Shaheed Madan Lal Dhingra Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) to press the government to fulfil their long-pending demands.

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Among the affected passengers, women bore the brunt of the disruption, as a majority of commuters waiting at the ISBT were women. The daily number of women passengers has remained significantly high since the introduction of free bus travel for women in the state.

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While government-run buses remained off the roads during the protest hours, private bus operators witnessed heavy rush during the morning. Passengers were seen scrambling to secure seats in private buses.

Agitated over the government’s failure to address their demands, union members raised slogans against the government and its policies while holding placards. The protest was held from 10 am to 12 noon, during which employees assembled at the ISBT and demanded immediate action on their pending issues.

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Jodh Singh, a union leader, said the employees had observed a one-day symbolic strike on May 18. Following the protest, a meeting was held with Punjab Finance and Transport Minister Harpal Cheema, who assured the workers that their demands would be considered. However, the employees allege that no concrete action has been taken so far.

He said employees had been struggling for the fulfilment of their demands for several years. Whether under previous governments or the present Aam Aadmi Party government, workers have repeatedly been compelled to resort to protests, he added.

Jodh Singh further alleged that several employees were booked under serious charges, including Section 307, during earlier protests, and demanded that these cases be withdrawn immediately.

He also demanded that the kilometre scheme be discontinued and asserted that the agitation would continue until all demands are accepted. He warned that if the government failed to honour its promises, a major three-day statewide strike would be launched from May 25.