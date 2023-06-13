PC Sharma made member of Rly Users Consultative Committee

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 12

City-based social worker and RTI activist PC Sharma has been appointed a member of the Divisional Railway Users Consultative Committee, Ferozepur division. A communiqué in this regard was recently issued by the Ministry of Railways.

Expressing thanks to the ministry, Sharma said he would continue to work for the rights of the users of rail services. He said he had made many suggestions to improve railway services in the country earlier and now with this position he would be formally able to make suggestions to the officials and policy makers.

He said he would take part in all the meetings of the committee which aims to take decisions and frame policies which would further strengthen the services for passengers and users of rail services. The government’s vision was to modernise rail services, increase the speed of trains and provide hassle-free services at railway stations by streamlining the digital network.