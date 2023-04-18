PCA imposes Rs 20K penalty on Amritsar Games Association

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 17

The Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) has imposed a penalty of Rs 20,000 on the Amritsar Games Association (AGA) after an overage player took part in the U-16 tournament held recently.

Assistant Commissioner Simrandeep Singh, who is also a secretary of the AGA, said as per directions of the PCA, they got TW3 X-ray done of each player to determine their exact age. He said the particular player was found to be 15 years and four months old. After another district team complained, the PCA got his age test conducted from a Chandigarh-based hospital. Here the player was found to be 15 years and nine months old.

As per norms, the PCA allows only 15 years and eight month old players to take part in the U-16 games. Thus, the particular player exceeded the age limit by one month.

He said the AGA followed all the instructions, but they would put up the case for the player concerned.