PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

Amritsar, March 30

After suspending the supply of ration to eight depot holders in the district, the Food and Civil Supply Department has now asked mini flour mills to maintain a separate register of ration card holders who come for grinding the wheat grains received from depots.

The department has also asked the owners of flour mills to note down the details and phone numbers of the beneficiaries of the public distribution system (PDS) who get the wheat grinded from them. They have also been instructed to maintain a record of the wheat purchased by them from other sources.

Sources in the department stated that the objective of these instructions was to ensure that the wheat provided under the National Food Security Act was not pilfered and reached the beneficiaries.

However in rural areas, it being an agrarian economy, even the non-farming families prefer not to eat the wheat received from depots as they allege it is of poor quality as compared to what they purchased from the local farmers or get in lieu of services rendered by them at the farms.

Further, the department during its recent inspections at depots had found that beneficiaries were not given the full quota of ration they were entitled to get and a portion of illegal cut applied by depot holders was sold in the market. The department had suspended the supply of ration to eight such depot holders earlier this week.

The harassment being faced by people in getting their quota of ration is no secret as most of the depot holders enjoy a clout with the political parties and are not bothered by complaints filed by the general public.

In a recent incident, just a day after the announcement of the Assembly elections, the general public had thrashed a depot holder in the Islamabad area whose family had close ties with Congress leaders.

District Food and Civil Supplies Controller Sukhwinder Singh Gill said the department was trying to ensure that the beneficiaries get full benefit of the food security scheme and shortcomings in the process would be addressed.