Tarn Taran: Peasants apprised of farm practices at Kisan Mela

Tarn Taran, April 26

The Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), (GADVASU), Booh, Tarn Taran, in collaboration with the Department of Agriculture and ATMA organised a Kisan Mela under Kisan Bhagidari Prathmikta Hamari campaign under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on its campus on Tuesday.

Moneesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner, was the chief guest. Officials from Agriculture, ATMA, Animal Husbandry, Horticulture, Punjab Dairy Development Board and other departments also took part and displayed their products. A large number of farmers attended the Kisan Mela.

Dr Balwinder Kumar, Associate Director (Training) KVK gave technical information on different aspects of natural farming, farm mechanisation, good agriculture practices for sustainable farming. Bio-fortification of millets, oilseed and other grain crops etc. were disseminated among the farmers.

The Deputy Commissioner in his address appreciated the combined efforts of KVK and other departments and appealed to stop stubble burning. Jagwinder Singh, Chief Agriculture Officer; Vikram Sood, project director, ATMA; Harbhajan Singh, Deputy Director Horticulture; Dr Manish Gupta, Assistant Director, Department of Animal Husbandry, too, spoke on the occasion and gave technical inputs to farmers.