‘Peddlers’ attack police team

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 18

Alleged drug peddlers attacked a raiding police party and injured an ASI in Sultanwind village here on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sagar Singh, his brother Suraj Singh and Sagar’s wife Simran, all residents of Patti Malko Di in Sultanwind village.

ASI Ravi Kumar said during patrolling near the Chohan dairy, he got a tip off that Sagar and Suraj were involved in drug peddling and were selling drugs to some youths outside their house. A police party reached the spot to catch them red-handed.

On seeing the police, the youth gathered outside the house ran away. The ASI said when he was questioning the two brothers, they got agitated and started arguing with him.

Kumar said the accused scuffled with him and tore his uniform. He said Sagar attacked him with an iron kara and hit it on his head. They then fled away from the spot.

The police have registered a case under Sections 353, 186, 332, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.