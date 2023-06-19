‘Peddlers’ attack police team

Amritsar, June 18
Alleged drug peddlers attacked a raiding police party and injured an ASI in Sultanwind village here on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Sagar Singh, his brother Suraj Singh and Sagar’s wife Simran, all residents of Patti Malko Di in Sultanwind village.
ASI Ravi Kumar said during patrolling near the Chohan dairy, he got a tip off that Sagar and Suraj were involved in drug peddling and were selling drugs to some youths outside their house. A police party reached the spot to catch them red-handed.
On seeing the police, the youth gathered outside the house ran away. The ASI said when he was questioning the two brothers, they got agitated and started arguing with him.
Kumar said the accused scuffled with him and tore his uniform. He said Sagar attacked him with an iron kara and hit it on his head. They then fled away from the spot.
The police have registered a case under Sections 353, 186, 332, 506, 148 and 149 of the IPC.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Manipur remains tense, women out on streets to protest violence; curfew eased
PM Modi’s silence hurting, say 10 oppn parties | Army conduc...
Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Nijjar shot dead
He had played a key role in organising the Khalistan referen...
Several injured as bus overturns in Uttarakhand's Champawat
According to the police, the bus reportedly had 50-60 passen...
Target is to have technology 20 to 25 per cent of the Indian GDP by 2025-26: IT Minister Chandrasekhar
Said this in his virtual address to the annual conference of...
Modi euphoria captures US ahead of state visit
A few hundred Indian-Americans from in and around the Washin...