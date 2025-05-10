DT
PT
Peddlers sent to 3-day police remand

Peddlers sent to 3-day police remand

The Counter Intelligence recovered 10 kg heroin from accused
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:17 AM May 10, 2025 IST
Two accused, identified as Gurpinder Singh and Sajan, arrested by the Counter Intelligence (CI) yesterday for drug peddling, have been sent to three-day police custody for further investigation.

After busting international narco-smuggling module operated by foreign-based smuggler Jassa, the CI had recovered 10 kg heroin and Rs 1 lakh drug money from his two India-based operatives. The police had also impounded their motorcycle (PB-02-EM-2025) used for smuggling narcotics.

Jassa is wanted in multiple cases registered under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act. According to the police authorities, this was the third module operated by Jassa which was busted by the CI in last 10 days. Earlier, an operative of Jassa identified as Abhishek was arrested with seven pistols and Rs 1.5 lakh. A few days after, the police recovered 5 kg of heroin from the hideout of Jassa’s absconding associate identified as Jodhbir Singh, alias Jodha.

