Peeved over constant extortion threats, Chohla Sahib shopkeepers hire private security guards for safety

People facing threats from gangsters are reportedly not being granted arms licences for self-defence, raising serious concerns over public safety in the district.

The recent killing of sarpanch Jarmal Singh of Valtoha Sandhuan village has shaken residents across the district, particularly businessmen. Jarmal Singh was shot dead by gangsters on Sunday at a marriage palace in Amritsar. He had reportedly been receiving continuous threats from gangsters prior to the incident.

There is hardly any village in the district where well-off residents have not been threatened with extortion. After issuing threats, gangsters allegedly collect large sums of money from victims across the district. Besides Patti city, many residents from villages and towns in the border area have reportedly migrated to safer places due to fear.

Three years ago, shopkeepers in Chohla Sahib town were fired upon in broad daylight. Following that incident, extortion demands running into lakhs of rupees were repeatedly made from local businessmen. Although the shopkeepers informed the police, they alleged that the administration failed to provide any relief. They further claimed that aides of gangsters, including Lakhbir Singh Landa, are operating openly in the area.

Residents alleged that the police exist only in name. Around 400 shopkeepers in Chohla Sahib have reportedly lost trust in the police and have hired four private gunmen for security over the past few years, paying them monthly from their own pockets.

Shopkeepers, including Lakhwinder Pal and Rakesh Kumar, said they had received ransom threats and informed the police. They added that after completing all formalities for obtaining arms licences, they submitted their files to the Deputy Commissioner’s office on August 12, 2024. Despite making several visits to the DC office, no action has been taken so far.

The residents alleged that the administration is not taking adequate steps to ensure their safety. Deputy Commissioner Rahul could not be contacted as he did not respond to phone calls, messages, or WhatsApp voice calls.

They further claimed that this issue is not limited to Chohla Sahib but affects residents across the district, many of whom have been visiting the DC office for years seeking arms licences. They alleged that while some applicants receive licences within days, others continue to wait without explanation.

Bhupinder Nayyar, a social worker from Chohla Sahib, has demanded an impartial investigation into these allegations. He also urged the administration to ensure proper security arrangements for residents of villages and towns.