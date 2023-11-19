Pen-down strike brings work at govt offices to grinding halt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 18

Work in government offices was hit as employees of various departments are on pen-down strike for the last 10 days.

The employees are demanding payment of DA arrears and implementation of the recommendations of the 6th Pay Commission. Sukhjit Singh, a local resident, said, “I have to sell a residential plot but am unable to do so just because the sale deed registration of the properties has stopped due to the ongoing protest.” He said that the government should look into the issue and resolve it.

The residents also require many certificates from various government departments. However, the issuance of legal documents has been delayed due to the protest. Jagtar Singh, a resident said, “I need a birth certificate for issuance of a passport but the same is being delayed as the employees at the office stated that they are on a pen-down strike.”

Employees’ leader Jagdish Thakur said the government had pushed the employees towards holding the strike as it did not consider their justified demands. “What could be more justified than the fact that the government has not even cleared the dearness allowance arrears of the last four years,” he said.