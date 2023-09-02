Pen-down strike by patwaris paralyses work in 156 circles in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 1

Following a state-wide call for pen-down strike from today by the Revenue Patwar Union Punjab, its members abstained from work in 156 patwar circles of the district.

There are only 163 patwaris available for 319 patwar circles. They have been given additional charge of 156 patwar circles. During strike, union members held a meeting and raised slogans against the government. They submitted a memorandum at the DC office to express their resentment against the government’s attitude.

Saurabh Sharma, union general secretary, said though there was no severe effect of flood in any part of the district, they did not stop work in any patwar circle.

The union in the memorandum demanded that the government should hire educated youth to fill vacancies in 3,193 patwar circles. It warned to challenge the transfer decisions taken by deputy commissioners as per rotation. Members of the Kanungo Union also extended support to the Revenue Patwar Union.

Working in 156 patwar circles where no patwari is posted was hit as no intkal of (mutation) fard, attestation of certificates for residential purpose, caste-based certificates and other documents were issued.