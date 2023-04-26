Pending promotions: Teachers’ union meets education official

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 25

A delegation of the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), Punjab, comprising government school teachers, held a meeting with the Director, Education Department (Secondary), Tezdeep Singh Saini, to discuss pending cases of promotion and regularisation of teachers.

The delegation was led by DTF state president Vikram Dev Singh and general secretary Mukesh. The delegation informed that regularisation orders of Open and Distance Learning teachers had been pending for the last 11 years, besides promotions of other cadres.

“The government had assured that ODL teachers and computer teachers will be regularised and brought under the Sixth Pay Commission. Also, staff of meritorious schools and vocational teachers under the National Skills Qualification Framework too are awaiting regularisation. There is no timely disposal of a large number of pending cases of promotions/padding cases that are yet to resolve. Promotions of all subjects of master cadre from ETT to PT have been stalled in the office of Education Secretary,” informed Ashwani Awasthi, district unit head of the DTF.

The Director (Secondary) assured that padding promotion for Master Cadre (including DPE) would be completed soon and the seniority lists of master cadre and lecturers updated soon in view of court order to start further process of promotion soon. Promotions of various cadres from non-teaching would be completed in May.

The leaders were assured that adequate compensation and padding benefits would be given to the victims of accidents involving teachers of Fazilka district. The assurance given to these teachers by the Education Minister regarding the recruitment process of 4,161 master cadre was confirmed by the Director (School Education).