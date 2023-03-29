Pension disbursed to over 1.60 lakh beneficiaries

Tarn Taran, March 28
The district administration has disbursed an amount of Rs 4.13 crore to 1,60,843 actual beneficiaries of the old aged pension and pensioners of the social security schemes for the month of November last year.
It was stated by Deputy Commissioner Rishipal Singh here on Tuesday. The DC said pension was disbursed in the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through the online system. The beneficiaries are yet to receive their three-month pension.
The Deputy Commissioner said Rs 16.35 crore had been released for 1,09,097 beneficiaries of the old aged pension to be paid for February month and Rs 4.38 crore for 11,917 beneficiaries of widows and the reliant women categories.
