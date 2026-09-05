Pensioners body voices anger over state government policies

The local district unit of the Pensioners and Senior Citizen Welfare Association held a meeting here today and appealed to its members to oppose the policies of the Punjab Government.

Pensioners from across

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the district participated in the meeting. On the occasion, district president Baldev Singh Kalla, while addressing the gathering, gave a detailed account of what he described as the anti-employee and anti-pensioner policies of the Punjab Government. He said the government had adopted a policy of ignoring the demands of employees and pensioners in the past.

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He said that even despite the orders of the High Court, instalments of dearness allowance were not being paid to pensioners. He added that the government had not increased the salaries of employees or the pensions of pensioners.

Kalla said the government had become mired in corruption, while the law and order situation in the state had reached a painful state. He also alleged that the spread of drugs was leading the youth astray.

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He said that if the demands of employees and pensioners were not met, the organisation would surround the houses of ministers and MLAs. He said the government’s “false mask” would be removed and its “real face” exposed.

On the occasion, Jagtar Singh Asal, Shingara Singh Gharka, Gurdev Singh Sandhu, Gopal Singh, Harjinder Singh Jand and Sukha Singh, among others, also addressed the gathering. They appealed to members to remain ready to launch a struggle against the government.