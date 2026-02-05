Pensioners call for intensified struggle against state govt

The Pensioners and Senior Citizens Welfare Association held a meeting on Wednesday at Gandhi Municipal Park in Tarn Taran under the leadership of Baldev Singh Kalha, district president of the organisation. A large number of retired employees from across the district participated.

Addressing the gathering, Baldev Singh Kalha condemned what he described as the indifference of the state government towards the demands of pensioners. He said the Punjab Government was paying 16 per cent less dearness allowance compared to the Union Government and had failed to clear other pending dues, including the implementation of cashless health services.

He said while the government was not paying attention to longstanding demands, the cashless health scheme was also running incompletely, causing serious difficulties for elderly pensioners seeking treatment for age-related ailments.

On the occasion, speakers including Satpal Sharma, Shingara Singh Gharka, Jagtar Singh Asal, Dalbir Singh of Chohla Sahib, Kashmir Singh and Dharam Singh of Patti also addressed the gathering. They appealed to retired employees to remain united and be prepared to launch an intensified struggle against the government to press for their demands.