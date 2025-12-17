Pensioners dismayed over depreciation of rupee

With no scope of earning an extra income, pensioners are irked at the government as the devaluing of rupee at a fast pace is lessening their purchasing power.

Punjab Pensioners Association president Madan Gopal and general secretary Madan Lal Manan said the Punjab government was not compensating for the losses being incurred by the employees who retired from active service long back.

District finance secretary of the Association, Yash Dev Dogra, while analysing the reduced purchasing power of the pensioners and senior citizens of the state, said the Indian rupee is being devalued day by day. The US dollar has devalued Indian rupee from 85 to 91 from January this year till date causing inflation and reduction in the purchasing capacity of pensioners and senior citizens. Retired principal Sohan Lal and Ramesh Bhanot said the condition of senior citizens and pensioners has become deplorable.

In old age, their medical expenses are on the rise but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has adopted a stubborn attitude by not releasing the pending 16 per cent DA, causing loss worth thousands of rupees in monthly pension to the senior citizens. Medical reimbursement bills of the pensioners are kept pending for months causing mental depression, they said.

Sarbjit Singh Sandhu and Satnam Singh Pakharpura said the Punjab government is treating the pensioners and employees in a step-motherly fashion as the IAS, IPS and judicial officers are being paid 58 per cent DA, whereas state government employees are paid only 42 per cent DA. It is worth mentioning here that almost all the states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and even Uttar Pradesh are paying their employees 58 per cent DA, whereas the Punjab government is spending public money uselessly on advertisements and air travel.

Retired Deputy DEO Baldev Singh and Gurbachan Singh said with dismay that despite assurances and notification, the government has neither revised the pension as per the 2.59 multiplication factor nor implemented the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). The government is not even interested in a dialogue with the pensioners regarding their demands.