Pensioners, employees to hold marches against unkept promise

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 23

During a meeting of the Amritsar unit of the Punjab State Pensioners and Senior Citizens Welfare Association, under the leadership of Madan Gopal, it was unanimously decided to hold protest rallies and flag marches during the Jalandhar bypoll to protest the government's failure to address their 'genuine' demands.

Association general secretary Madan Lal Mannan said the joint front of the pensioners and employees would hold a rally followed by flag marches throughout the constituency. Protests will be organised at Nakodar on April 30 and Jalandhar on May 7.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not attend a scheduled meeting with the association on April 3, said Gursharanjit Singh, Makhan Singh Bhaini and Baldev Singh Sandhu.

Harbans Singh Gohal, Kartar Singh MA, Giani Mohan Singh and others said during the state assembly elections, AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Maan, Harpal Singh Cheema, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar and other leaders had promised to fulfil their demands within days of forming the government. However, more than a year after AAP took over, the government had failed to revise pensions with the 2.59 multiplication formula, and the arrears of the revised pensions had not been released. Moreover, the four per cent increase in the dearness allowance had not been implemented, said the leaders.