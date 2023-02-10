Pensioners flay govt for failing to fulfil their demands

Tarn Taran, February 9
The local district branch of the Punjab Government Pensioners’ Union in its meeting organised in Tarn Taran on Thursday condemned the state government for not removing the grievances of pensioners.
Karam Singh, district president of the union, presided over the meeting in which members from different parts of the district participated. Jaswinder Singh Manochahal, chairman of the union, condemned the state government for adopting dilly-dallying tactics to ignore the pensioners’ demands.
He demanded to generalise the judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to give 119 % DA to the pensioners too. The other demands of the union included settlement of the anomalies arising out of the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission report, revival of the cashless health scheme, releasing the arrears of the DA instalments and increase in the dearness allowance (DA).
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Four BJP leaders, former SC judge among 6 new governors appointed by President Murmu
Part of 2019 Ayodhya verdict, retired SC judge S Abdul Nazee...
US fighter jet shoots down unidentified cylindrical object over Canada; second instance in 2 days
Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand declined to speculate ...
Chief justices appointed to 4 high courts; Justice N Kotiswar Singh made chief justice of High Court of J-K and Ladakh
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju announced the fresh appointments o...
Special ‘langar’ that fed over 20 lakh migrants during Covid lockdown razed in Maharashtra, 84-year-old ‘Khaira Baba’ evicted
The man who fed millions for 35 years is now himself survivi...
PM inaugurates 246-km section of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his Haryana counte...