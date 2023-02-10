Pensioners flay govt for failing to fulfil their demands

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, February 9

The local district branch of the Punjab Government Pensioners’ Union in its meeting organised in Tarn Taran on Thursday condemned the state government for not removing the grievances of pensioners.

Karam Singh, district president of the union, presided over the meeting in which members from different parts of the district participated. Jaswinder Singh Manochahal, chairman of the union, condemned the state government for adopting dilly-dallying tactics to ignore the pensioners’ demands.

He demanded to generalise the judgment of the Punjab and Haryana High Court to give 119 % DA to the pensioners too. The other demands of the union included settlement of the anomalies arising out of the implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission report, revival of the cashless health scheme, releasing the arrears of the DA instalments and increase in the dearness allowance (DA).