Pensioners hold protest, burn copies of Budget

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 11

Members of the Government Pensioners’ Union, Tarn Taran, in its meeting organised at the local Gandhi Municipal Park here on Monday condemned the state government for not fulfilling the demands of the pensioners.

Jaswinder Singh Manochahal, Surjit Singh Jhamka, Dr Ajmer Singh and Kulwant Singh Hellan, among others, addressed the gathering on the occasion. They stated that the state government Budget was against the aspirations of the employees and the pensioners.

The leaders demanded the implementation of the report of the Sixth Pay Commission. They said the government should release the arrears of 66 months due to be given to the pensioners. They also wanted the restoration of the suspended allowances. The leaders warned the state government that in case their demands were not met, the pensioners must teach a good lesson to the government in the coming election.

During their protest, the pensioners also burnt copies of the state government Budget.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Tarn Taran