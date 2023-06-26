Pensioners protest, demand development tax withdrawn

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, June 25

On the call of the Punjab and UT Mulazim Pensioners’ Front, members of different unions of pensioners held a district-level rally at Gandhi Municipal Park here on Sunday. They also burnt copies of the orders regarding levying of development tax of Rs 200 per month on about three lakh pensioners in the state. The pensioners most of whom were above the age of 70 came from different parts of the district and expressed their resentment over the state government order.

Addressing on the occasion, Ajit Singh Fatehchakk, Karam Singh Lalpur, Jaswinder Singh Manochahal, Satwinder Singh, etc, leaders of the union, condemned the AAP-led state government for the decision. They said instead of fulfilling the promises made by the AAP leadership before the Assembly elections, the government was doing the opposite. They termed the development tax as ‘jizya’, which used to be collected during the Mughal rule. The leaders appealed to the government for releasing their arrears and other dues.

The leaders warned of intensifying the agitation in case the decision was not withdrawn. Besides, they demanded the fulfilment of their other pending demands.