Pensioners raise slogans against govt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, December 16

On the eve of Pensioners’ Day, members of the district unit of the Punjab Government Pensioners’ Union staged a protest against the AAP-led state government at the Company Garden here on Friday.

They raised slogans against the government for not accepting their demands.

Union president Madan Gopal and general secretary Madan Lal Mannan said the government had not yet issued a notification to revise the pension of those who retired prior to January 1, 2016 by multiplying the old pension with a factor of 2.59. They also pointed out non-payment of arrears of dearness allowance (DA) for various time periods.

Arrears of revised pension from January 2016 to June 2021 had also not been paid. Union members demanded that the lengthy and cumbersome procedure to pass indoor medical reimbursement bills must be simplified. They demanded reintroduction of the cashless medical scheme. A pensioner, Gursharanjit Singh, demanded 50 per cent discount in bus and rail fare to senior citizens irrespective of gender.