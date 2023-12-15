Pensioners seek release of DA

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 14

Retired employees of the state government under the banner of Government Pensioners’ Union celebrated Pensioners’ Day in a function organised at the local Gandhi Municipal Park here on Thursday. Karam Singh, district president of the union, presided over the function. Jaswinder Singh Manochahal, patron, was among the others who addressed the participants on the occasion. The speakers recalled the December 17, 1984, verdict of the Supreme Court, in which it was ordered that the pension was the right of the retirees.

The leaders condemned the state government for not releasing the DA of retired employees. The leaders also demanded the revival of old pension scheme.

#Tarn Taran