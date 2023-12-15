Pensioners seek release of DA

Tarn Taran, December 14
Retired employees of the state government under the banner of Government Pensioners’ Union celebrated Pensioners’ Day in a function organised at the local Gandhi Municipal Park here on Thursday. Karam Singh, district president of the union, presided over the function. Jaswinder Singh Manochahal, patron, was among the others who addressed the participants on the occasion. The speakers recalled the December 17, 1984, verdict of the Supreme Court, in which it was ordered that the pension was the right of the retirees.
The leaders condemned the state government for not releasing the DA of retired employees. The leaders also demanded the revival of old pension scheme.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...