Pensioners, senior citizens burn effigy of state govt

The Pensioner and Senior Citizen Association of Tarn Taran held a meeting at the bus stand here today. While protesting against the state government for not giving any relief to the retired and the working employees, association members burnt its effigy. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Ajit Singh Dhotian, the district president of the organisation.

Dhotian condemned the attitude of the Punjab Government towards the demands of the retired employees. Ajit said the government had not given any relief in the budget with regard to employees and pensions, due to which there was strong resentment against the government among the employees and pensioners. The leaders said that the government would have to compensate for this in the coming elections. They called the ideas presented by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a girls’ college in Ludhiana on the occasion of Women’s Day “useless”. The state government Budget, too was discussed at large during the protest. The organisation also burnt copies of the Budget. Jassa Singh Kad Gill, who was released from jail during the struggle started to save the land of the cooperative sugar mill at Sheron, was honoured on this occasion.

