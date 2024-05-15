Pensioners threaten to boycott AAP in poll

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 14

A meeting of pensioners of the Punjab Government, organised under the banner of the Punjab State Pensioners and Senior Citizens’ Welfare Association, was held at Company Bagh here on Sunday. President Madan Gopal and general secretary Madan Lal Manan addressed the meeting and expressed in detail injustices being done against the pensioners by the incumbent government.

The union leaders expressed resentment in their speeches over the non-fulfilment of their genuine demands. Gursharanjit Singh and Satnam Singh Pakharpura stated that Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema is following in the footsteps of his predecessor, who was the main reason behind the fall of the previous government.

The present government will also have to meet the same fate as the Punjab State Pensioners and Senior Citizens Welfare Association has decided to implement the agenda of ‘No Dearness Allowance (DA), No Vote’ against the ruling party candidates. This agenda was passed at the state-level convention held a few days ago.

Kartar Singh MA and Lakhbir Singh Dhot, along with Harbhajan Singh Khela, said pensioners and employees of the state are perturbed over the discrimination which they have to bear. “The pensioners and employees of the neighbouring states are getting 50 per cent dearness allowance while we, the pensioners and employees of Punjab, are getting only 38 per cent DA,” said Yashdev Dogra. Association members Ramesh Bhanot and Sukhdev Raj Kalia said the state government has neither implemented the cashless medical facility nor the Old Pension Scheme.

