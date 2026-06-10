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Home / Amritsar / Pensioners’ union slams govt over delay in DA arrears

Pensioners’ union slams govt over delay in DA arrears

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Gurbaxpuri
Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:55 AM Jun 10, 2026 IST
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Pensioners during a meeting in Mandi on Friday. Photo: Jai Kumar
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The district pensioners' union, during a meeting held at the local Bunga Ramgarhia on Tuesday, condemned the state government for allegedly creating obstacles despite the Punjab and Haryana High Court's orders regarding the payment of dearness allowance (DA) arrears to employees.
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The union members were addressed by Jaswinder Singh Manochahal, Dr Ajmer Singh, Principal Dalbir Singh and Karam Singh Lalpura. The speakers said the High Court had issued clear directions for the payment of DA arrears and urged the government to implement them without delay.

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They said that while MLAs and ministers continue to enjoy enhanced facilities and benefits, similar consideration should be extended to employees and pensioners.

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A resolution passed during the meeting also strongly condemned the lathicharge on unemployed linemen in Patiala a few days ago. The speakers highlighted several other demands of pensioners and employees.

Sakattar Singh Tejasingh Wala, Inder Singh, Tarsem Singh Lalu Ghuman, Kulwant Singh Gill, Gian Singh Palasaur and other association members also addressed the gathering.

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