People disturbed over rising crime: Bandala

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) working president and former MLA Sukhwinder Singh Danny Bandala inaugurated a new office for party workers and the general public in the Jandiala Guru constituency here on Wednesday.

Before the inauguration, the bhog ceremony of Sri Sukhmani Sahib path was held, followed by Gurbani Kirtan by various Kirtani Jathas. After the Ardas, Danny Bandala inaugurated the office along with his wife Anjali Bandala and daughters.

Addressing the gathering, Danny Bandala thanked the devotees, senior leaders and party workers. He said the office was not merely a building, but would serve as a common home for every Congress worker, every village and every family in the Jandiala Guru constituency. He assured that every worker would be heard and given due respect.

He said the real strength of the Congress Party lies in its workers and that the office would become a centre for addressing their problems.

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Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party government, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) working president Bandala said people in Punjab had become increasingly distressed due to continuous incidents of murders, hooliganism, extortion, robbery theft and dacoity. He said people were fed up with the present government and were now looking towards the Congress Party with a renewed hope.

He added that the drug problem in Punjab had assumed alarming proportions, with drugs reaching households across the state.

Commenting on the ‘Punjab Mangda Insaaf’ campaign, he said people across Punjab were demanding justice. Referring to several cases, including those involving Gulzar Singh, Manjeet Singh, Parminder Singh and Sidhu Moosewala, he said these incidents had raised serious questions about the law and order situation in the state.

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Claiming that more than 50 murders had taken place in Jandiala Guru, he said people wanted to get rid of the prevailing atmosphere of fear and insecurity.

He said Charanjit Singh Channi’s cycle march and Pargat Singh’s Insaaf Yatra were aimed at highlighting public issues. Instead of being apprehensive about these campaigns, the government should respond to people’s concerns.

Commenting on the possibility of the Shiromani Akali Dal returning to power, Danny Bandala said the people of Punjab had not forgotten the period of sacrilege, drugs and hooliganism during the Akali government’s 10-year rule.

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On the possibility of ‘Waris Punjab De’ contesting elections, he said every political party and organisation had the democratic right to contest elections and was welcome to participate in the electoral process.

He asserted that the Congress Party was preparing for the elections with full strength and would form the government by winning more than 100 seats in the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections.

A large number of serving and former panchayat members, sarpanches, Congress leaders and party workers attended the inauguration of the Congress office.