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Home / Amritsar / People get hold of shooter in Tarn Taran

People get hold of shooter in Tarn Taran

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:57 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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The alleged shooter under treatment at a hospital in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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An alleged shooter was overpowered by people at Adda Bazar in Tarn Taran after he opened fire at a shop on Friday.

He was seriously injured after being thrashed by the public, while his accomplice managed to escape from the spot.

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The accused was identified as Rahul, a resident of Mohalla Nanaksar in Tarn Taran district.

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The accused allegedly opened fire at a shop owned by Gurdev Singh.

City police station SHO Paramjit Singh said members of the public acted swiftly to overpower the accused.

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They seized his pistol and later handed it over to the police. The SHO said the case appeared to stem from personal enmity. The accused has been admitted to the CIvil Hospital here for treatment.

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