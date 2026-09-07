People risk lives to cross Tung Dhab drain in Amritsar through temporary bridges

Temporary bridges installed over the Tung Dhab drain are endangering the lives of commuters. Due to fast-paced urbanisation several localities have come up along the drain, forcing residents to install such bridges, which lack safety railings and streetlights.

Several residential localities and over 40 industrial units are situated along the 20-km drain that passes through the centre of the city. At some places where the width of the drain is narrow, the residents have installed concrete slabs to gain access to the four-lane road, connecting Golden Gate on GT Road to the Attari border.

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Manpreet Singh, a resident of Anmol Enclave, situated close to the drain, said at some places residents have made makeshift arrangements over the drain.

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These bridges do not have any kind of safety railings and there is always a risk of a mishap, he added.

Quoting a study conducted over two years ago, he said sewage from 17 localities was being discharged into the Tung Dhab drain. Besides, 28 MLD (millions litres per day) of effluents discharged by 19 industries and about 550 KLD (kilolitres per day) of waste, including livestock dung, generated by nearly 176 dairies is dumped into the drain daily, he added.

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Simran Singh, a resident of Amardas Colony, demanded that the government get the structural safety of the temporary bridges assessed. He added that the residents got these installed on their own and as per their need.

The drain that was meant to carry storm water is receiving domestic, industrial, dairy and agricultural solid waste, leading to groundwater contamination, Simran Singh said. Harmful gases emanating from the drain not only cause health issues but also lead to the breakdown of household appliances. The gases damage copper pipes in appliances such as air-conditioners and refrigerators in a couple of years, he claimed.

Dug up in 1955 to prevent floods, the Tung Dhab storm water drain, also known as the Hudiara drain, has become an unending source of inconvenience and a host of health problems for residents of the district.

Originating from Gurdaspur, it passes through the centre of the city and falls into Lahore’s Hudiara drain, which further merges into the Ravi river. Being a storm-water drain, it cannot be covered under the guidelines of the National Green Tribunal.

Anita Kumari and Priyanka Sharma, councillors of Ward No. 17 and Ward No. 11, respectively, through whose wards the drain passes, said they had never come across any accident on these bridges.