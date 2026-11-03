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Home / Amritsar / People’s safety our foremost concern, illegal cracker makers can’t get away, says top cop in Amritsar

People’s safety our foremost concern, illegal cracker makers can’t get away, says top cop in Amritsar

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:57 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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In May this year, a woman was killed and a couple others injured at an illegal firecracker storage unit
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The Amritsar Police Commissionerate has warned against the illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers in residential areas, particularly in Anngarh, saying those found running such units without mandatory permissions would face strict legal action.

In May this year, a woman was killed and a couple others injured at an illegal firecracker storage unit in the Anngarh area.

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Recently, reports of illegal manufacturing and storage of firecrackers in the same area had emerged. Police Commissioner Harmanbir Singh Gill said the police had information about the involvement of some persons in the illegal manufacturing of firecrackers in Anngarh in the past. He said such activities posed a serious threat to human lives and property, especially in densely populated localities.

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Gill warned that if an explosion or fire caused by illegally manufactured firecrackers resulted in loss of life, those responsible could face murder charges and other stringent legal provisions under the Explosives Act.

He said the entire police machinery had been put on alert to identify and keep a watch on illegal firecracker manufacturing and storage units.

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The Police Commissioner said the police would not allow the manufacturing or storage of firecrackers in public places, residential areas or crowded localities in violation of safety norms.

He also appealed to residents to inform the police about any illegal firecracker manufacturing or storage facility in their neighbourhood so that timely action could prevent a major mishap. Gill said the safety of people and their property was the police’s foremost priority and no laxity in dealing with such violations would be tolerated.

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