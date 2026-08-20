Persistent shoulder pain should not be ignored

Amritsar: Shoulder pain that persists, worsens at night or makes everyday activities such as raising an arm, wearing a shirt or sleeping on one side difficult should not simply be dismissed as a temporary problem, orthopaedic experts say. While many people learn to modify their activities and live with the discomfort, persistent pain can sometimes indicate an underlying condition that requires proper evaluation and treatment.

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The shoulder is the most mobile joint in the body and relies on several structures working together to provide movement and stability. The rotator cuff muscles and tendons help move and stabilise the joint, while the labrum, ligaments, biceps tendon, cartilage and shoulder blade also play important roles. Problems affecting any of these structures can cause similar symptoms, but the underlying causes and treatments may be very different.

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The cause of shoulder pain can vary widely. An injury following a fall may result from a different problem than pain that develops gradually in someone who regularly exercises or lifts weights. Repeated episodes of the shoulder slipping out of place or dislocating may also indicate instability and should be evaluated.

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Common warning signs include persistent or night pain, weakness, difficulty lifting the arm, restricted movement, pain following an injury, repeated dislocation or a sensation that the shoulder is giving way. However, not every painful shoulder is due to a tear, and not every condition requires surgery.

An accurate diagnosis is therefore the first step towards effective treatment. Doctors typically assess when the pain began, whether it followed an injury, which movements make it worse and whether symptoms such as weakness, stiffness or instability are present. A physical examination may be followed by imaging tests when required to identify the underlying problem.

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Depending on the cause and severity, many patients can improve with physiotherapy, strengthening and mobility exercises, activity modification and medication. Surgery is generally considered when symptoms continue despite appropriate conservative treatment or when there is a structural problem that requires repair.

For athletes and gym-goers, being pain-free does not necessarily mean the shoulder is ready to return to sport or heavy training. Strength, mobility, stability and movement control also need to be restored. Persistent pain during exercises such as bench presses, overhead presses or pull-ups should not routinely be ignored, as continuing to train through pain may worsen an underlying problem.

The goal of shoulder treatment is not merely to relieve pain, but to restore strength, movement and stability so that patients can safely return to their normal lives and activities. Early evaluation and appropriate treatment can help prevent persistent symptoms from becoming a long-term limitation.