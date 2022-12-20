Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A personality development camp was organised for the students of Class I at Spring Dale Senior School. The students participated in various games such as obstacle race, straight race, sack race, relay race, dog and the bone, and tug of war on the occasion. Hargun Kaur won the award of the best athlete girl and Arhan Kapoor bagged the best athlete boy award. Parents and grandparents of the children also participated in various activities earmarked for them. Inspiring the students at the camp, principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma said, “Every student, who participated in the camp was a winner.” He further added, “The school has always promised all-round development of its students and the camp assures longevity of students’ will and perseverance.”

Convocation at Sidana Institutes

Third convocation of Sidana Institute of Education was held today. Suhinder Kaur, wife of Power and PWD Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO, presided over the convocation as the chief guest while Naresh Modgil, chairman, Lok Adalat Amritsar, and Sanjeev Tangri and Neetu Tangri, presided over as the guests of honour. The convocation began with opening remarks by the chief guest followed by a welcome address and presentation of annual report by the college principal Jeewan Jyoti Sidana. As many as 150 students were awarded degrees. The chief guest, while addressing the degree holders, encouraged them to work hard. To acknowledge the talent of the graduates, the certificates and medals were given to the students who were the academic toppers and participated in the co-curricular activities. At the end, the appreciation award was given to the faculty of Sidana Institutes, Amritsar. Jeewan Jyoti Sidana, principal, gave a vote of thanks to the guests, students, faculty members and all people present on this occasion.

CBSE Regional Science Exhibition-2022

Two-day CBSE regional science exhibition was hosted by BharatiyaVidya Bhavan SL Public School Amritsar on the theme, ‘Technology and Toys’ on December 19 and 20. The event was attended by KS Kahlon, Registrar, GNDU Amritsar, alongwith CBSE evaluators and CBSE observer. The chief guest along with the other members of the management committee inaugurated the exhibition. The students presented beautiful dance performances. Chairman Avinash Mohindru welcomed the chief guest and put light on the value of practical education. A total of 97 teams from various district of Punjab and Jammu & Kashmir presented their models on different themes. Principal Anita Bhalla expressed her gratitude to all the dignitaries and extended her wishes to all the participating students and their mentors.

FDP workshop at AGC

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) started a five-day faculty development programme (FDP), ‘Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning’. This FDP is being conducted by the Department of CSE in association with SABUDH foundation, Mohali, and Tatras Data, New Delhi. The FDP intends to familiarise and train the participants with the latest trends in machine learning, artificial intelligence, big data, analytics, soft-computing, robotics, and its application areas. Experts from academia and industry would be sharing their knowledge and expertise with the participants. As many as 52 participants from various institutes across the country are attending the FDP. Amit Sharma, chairman, AGC Amritsar, congratulated the entire team for conducting the FDP and felt that such FDPs would acquaint the faculty with the knowledge about latest technologies and also encourage and boost research and innovation activities in the region. He also appreciated the efforts of the entire FDP team for efficiently planning the conduct of this FDP. In the inaugural session, VK Banga, principal, AGC, shared his views about the role of AI in developing robots and its increasing demand in almost every sector of the industry. He opined that such FDPs would keep the faculty abreast with the latest technologies and research areas prevalent in the industry.

Seminar on Chaar Sahibzaade at SGHPS

A seminar dedicated to the martyrdom of the four Sahibzaade was organised by the Chief Khalsa Diwan Dharm Prachar committee at Sri Guru Harkrishan Secondary Public School, GT Road. Sikh scholar Harpal Singh, Prof Waryam Singh and Dr Jasbir Singh Saber participated as speakers. Chairman of Dharma Prachar Committee and sikh historian, Hari Singh welcomed the guests. Harpal Singh presented to the students the history of the difficult time before the unprecedented martyrdom of the Sahibzaades and told how the Mughal rulers backtrack on an oath. Prof Waryam Singh gave the message to the students to live in the will of Akal Purakh and to live without fear of death. The description of betrayal was shared with the students. Dr Jasbir Singh Saber shared his thoughts with the students and said the way the four Sahibzaades were fearless of all kinds of fear due to the legacy of martyrdom and Sikh Siddak sacrificed their lives with full honor and dignity.

Math week at The Senior Study II

The Senior Study II started celebrating the Ganit Saptah today, to mark the 130th birth anniversary of Dr Srinivasa Aiyangar Ramanujan. GANIT stands for Growing Aptitude in Numerical Innovation and Training. The Mathematics department has planned various activities during this week. On the first day group dances on shapes and an introductory lecture on Dr Srinivasa Aiyangar Ramanujan was organised. Day two will have mathematical quizand activities like informative posters and skit on maths, enactment and dance performance, poetry recitation, story narration and dance performance. “We have designed these activities to reduce the fear of mathematics as a subject and make its study more interesting amongst students,” said principal Upasana Mehra.