Personality Development Camp

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A two-day rejuvenation experiential education programme was organised by Spring Dale Senior School for students of Class VII with an aim to promote team spirit, discipline, coordination, sportsmanship and a healthy competition among students. A number of activities were undertaken at two different locations — Pul Moran and the school ground — that included races, team coordination tasks and a few obstacles. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma shared that the students were taken to Pul Moran in two groups at different times (morning and afternoon) where they performed various tasks. After a yoga session, the students participated in zig-zag balancing, hopping, Burma bridge, wheel crossing and chin up activities. They also visited a wetland to appreciate the aquatic life and the war memorial at Pul Moran where they were educated about the history of the site.

BBK DAV annual awards day

BBK DAV College for Women organised the 54th Annual Awards Day, dedicated to the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. On the occasion, young achievers in the field of academics, co-curricular and sports activities were awarded. Dr Ramesh Arya, vice-president, DAVCMC, New Delhi, was the chief guest while Dr Amandeep Singh, Associate Prof and Head of the Department of Physical Education and in-charge Youth Welfare Department, GNDU, along with Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, in-charge Sports, Department of Physical Education, GNDU, were the guests of honour. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said it was proud moment for the institution to honour the students who have always performed well and bagged merit positions in GNDU examinations and various co-curricular and sports activities, thus making the college one of the top-ranking women institutions of North India. She also presented the annual report highlighting college achievements in various arenas. Nearly 900 students were felicitated on the day. Manmeet Kaur of BA (Sem VI) was awarded with Late Smt Saraswati Devi Award for excellence in academics and co-curricular activities and Mansha Khanna was given Late AS Soni Award for all-round best student. The star players who made a mark in international games were also awarded.

Course on research methodology

The UGC-HRDC of the Guru Nanak Dev University organised a week long online short-term course on research methodology and ethics. As many as 30 participants from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and Punjab participated. Course Coordinator Prof Balwinder Singh, University School of Financial Studies, and Course Co-Coordinator Dr Swati Mehta, Punjab School of Economics, were also present. Dr Sudha Jatinder, Director, HRDC, welcomed the guests and presented the theme of the short-term course. Eminent national and international scholars delivered lectures during the course. Dr Sanika Sulochani Ramanayake from Sri Lanka, Dr Satish Kumar from BIT-Mesra, Prof Gurcharan Singh and Prof Manjeet Singh from Punjabi University, Patiala, Prof Yodita Bhutia from Sikkim University were among the prominent resource persons who delivered lectures during the course. Prof Ashwini Luthra, Director, IQAC, Guru Nanak Dev University, talked about the importance of doing research and also discussed about various challenges in doing quality research.

Agri fest at Khalsa College

An agri fest was organised by the Department of Agriculture at Khalsa College. It was organised in collaboration with College Principal Dr Mahal Singh. Former students working in different positions in the field of agriculture sciences from the college participated in large numbers and shared old memories with each other. On the occasion, Dr Mahal said the department was established in 1931 and gained a reputation of being one of the most premier institutes for agriculture sector. He said the work done by the alumni was commendable.

GNDU exam results

Result of MA History (Semester III); MDesign Multimedia (Semester III); MA Economics (Semester III) and MSc Internet Studies (Semester III) for session December 2022 were declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available at the university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, professor in-charge (examinations).

Tarn Taran students shine in exams

Tarn Taran: In the results recently declared by Guru Nanak Dev University, a student of Majha College for Women topped in the district. College principal Dr Hardeep Kaur said Navkiran Kaur of BCA (Semester I) topped the district with 78 per cent marks, Simaranjit Kaur scored 77.5 per cent marks and Sanehpreet 77.3 per cent in BSc Computer Science. In BSc Fashion Designing, Tanveer Kaur got 83 per cent marks, Mandeep Kaur 79.8 per cent and Pawandeep Kaur 79.2 per cent. Harmandeep Kaur stood first in BBA by scoring 68.8 per cent marks. /OC