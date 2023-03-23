 Personality Development Camp : The Tribune India

CAMPUS NOTES

Personality Development Camp

Personality Development Camp

Students at the personality development-cum-adventure camp held by Spring Dale School in Amritsar. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A two-day rejuvenation experiential education programme was organised by Spring Dale Senior School for students of Class VII with an aim to promote team spirit, discipline, coordination, sportsmanship and a healthy competition among students. A number of activities were undertaken at two different locations — Pul Moran and the school ground — that included races, team coordination tasks and a few obstacles. Principal Rajiv Kumar Sharma shared that the students were taken to Pul Moran in two groups at different times (morning and afternoon) where they performed various tasks. After a yoga session, the students participated in zig-zag balancing, hopping, Burma bridge, wheel crossing and chin up activities. They also visited a wetland to appreciate the aquatic life and the war memorial at Pul Moran where they were educated about the history of the site.

BBK DAV annual awards day

BBK DAV College for Women organised the 54th Annual Awards Day, dedicated to the 200th birth anniversary of Maharishi Dayanand Saraswati. On the occasion, young achievers in the field of academics, co-curricular and sports activities were awarded. Dr Ramesh Arya, vice-president, DAVCMC, New Delhi, was the chief guest while Dr Amandeep Singh, Associate Prof and Head of the Department of Physical Education and in-charge Youth Welfare Department, GNDU, along with Dr Kanwar Mandeep Singh, in-charge Sports, Department of Physical Education, GNDU, were the guests of honour. Principal Dr Pushpinder Walia said it was proud moment for the institution to honour the students who have always performed well and bagged merit positions in GNDU examinations and various co-curricular and sports activities, thus making the college one of the top-ranking women institutions of North India. She also presented the annual report highlighting college achievements in various arenas. Nearly 900 students were felicitated on the day. Manmeet Kaur of BA (Sem VI) was awarded with Late Smt Saraswati Devi Award for excellence in academics and co-curricular activities and Mansha Khanna was given Late AS Soni Award for all-round best student. The star players who made a mark in international games were also awarded.

Course on research methodology

The UGC-HRDC of the Guru Nanak Dev University organised a week long online short-term course on research methodology and ethics. As many as 30 participants from Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and West Bengal and Punjab participated. Course Coordinator Prof Balwinder Singh, University School of Financial Studies, and Course Co-Coordinator Dr Swati Mehta, Punjab School of Economics, were also present. Dr Sudha Jatinder, Director, HRDC, welcomed the guests and presented the theme of the short-term course. Eminent national and international scholars delivered lectures during the course. Dr Sanika Sulochani Ramanayake from Sri Lanka, Dr Satish Kumar from BIT-Mesra, Prof Gurcharan Singh and Prof Manjeet Singh from Punjabi University, Patiala, Prof Yodita Bhutia from Sikkim University were among the prominent resource persons who delivered lectures during the course. Prof Ashwini Luthra, Director, IQAC, Guru Nanak Dev University, talked about the importance of doing research and also discussed about various challenges in doing quality research.

Agri fest at Khalsa College

An agri fest was organised by the Department of Agriculture at Khalsa College. It was organised in collaboration with College Principal Dr Mahal Singh. Former students working in different positions in the field of agriculture sciences from the college participated in large numbers and shared old memories with each other. On the occasion, Dr Mahal said the department was established in 1931 and gained a reputation of being one of the most premier institutes for agriculture sector. He said the work done by the alumni was commendable.

GNDU exam results

Result of MA History (Semester III); MDesign Multimedia (Semester III); MA Economics (Semester III) and MSc Internet Studies (Semester III) for session December 2022 were declared by Guru Nanak Dev University. The results will be available at the university website www.gndu.ac.in, said Prof Palwinder Singh, professor in-charge (examinations).

Tarn Taran students shine in exams

Tarn Taran: In the results recently declared by Guru Nanak Dev University, a student of Majha College for Women topped in the district. College principal Dr Hardeep Kaur said Navkiran Kaur of BCA (Semester I) topped the district with 78 per cent marks, Simaranjit Kaur scored 77.5 per cent marks and Sanehpreet 77.3 per cent in BSc Computer Science. In BSc Fashion Designing, Tanveer Kaur got 83 per cent marks, Mandeep Kaur 79.8 per cent and Pawandeep Kaur 79.2 per cent. Harmandeep Kaur stood first in BBA by scoring 68.8 per cent marks. /OC

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Fresh FIR filed against Amritpal Singh on complaint of ‘granthi’; new image shows him on motorised cart with bike

2
Diaspora

Cops question Amritpal's NRI wife, whose name figured in garnering funds from abroad for 'Waris Punjab De'

3
Jalandhar

Punjab Police trace motorcycle on which Amritpal fled

4
Trending

'Diljit Dosanjh ji pols aagai pols': Kangana Ranaut cryptically warns Punjab singer over getting arrested for 'supporting' Khalistanis

5
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's NRI wife, mother quizzed over foreign funding

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters hurl flares, bottles amid heightened security at Indian mission in London

7
Himachal

Punjab Assembly calls Himachal Pradesh ordinance to impose water cess illegal; passes resolution

8
Himachal

Himachal defends move to impose water cess, proposes to share revenue from BBMB projects with other states

9
Trending

TV anchor continues to deliver news as studio shakes violently amid quake in Pak

10
Delhi

2.7 magnitude earthquake strikes Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
10 lakh addicts in Punjab, minister tells Vidhan Sabha
Punjab

10 lakh drug addicts in Punjab, Health Minister tells Vidhan Sabha

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir’s Anantnag
Trending

Watch viral video as doctors deliver baby amid tremors at hospital in Kashmir's Anantnag

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65
Chandigarh

College teachers in Chandigarh to retire at 65

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT
Trending

List of jobs that are most at risk due to ChatGPT

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched
Trending

Girl makes her boyfriend’s profile on dating app to boost his confidence, ends up getting ditched

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Top News

Gujarat court to deliver verdict in 2019 defamation case against Rahul Gandhi today

Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail

The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh

Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...

Amritpal Singh’s wife, UK-based NRI, Here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

Amritpal Singh's wife is a UK-based NRI; here is why Kirandeep Kaur is on Punjab Police radar

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff

London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time

Viyay Mallya bought properties worth Rs 330 crore in England, France even as Kingfisher Airlines was in crisis: CBI

Viyay Mallya bought properties worth Rs 330 crore in England, France even as Kingfisher Airlines was in crisis: CBI


Cities

View All

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Patwari post aspirants fail to apply online due to Internet suspension

Mobile net shutdown hits Ajnala, Tarn Taran residents

With city in seismic zone, safety measures need to be in place

Quake tremors felt in holy city

Multi-skill centre helps 20-yr-old youth overcome odds, become self-reliant

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Fire safety goes for toss as CITCO says cheers sans NOC

Two Chandigarh cops land in CBI net for taking Rs 50K bribe

Ex-Union Minister’s nephew among two found hanging

F&CC nod to hiring 40 vehicles for lifting waste

Over 15K pay obeisance at Mansa Devi, Kali Mata, Chandi Devi shrines

AAP to start campaign ‘Modi Hatao Desh Bachao’ from Jantar Mantar in Delhi

AAP to start campaign 'Modi Hatao Desh Bachao' from Delhi's Jantar Mantar today

Delhi Govt presents Rs 78,800-cr Budget, thrust on transportation

Excise case: Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till April 5

HC reserves order on Jain's bail plea in PMLA case

Rs 16,500 cr for education, teachers to get tablets

ATP, two accomplices caught taking ~8L bribe

ATP, two accomplices caught taking Rs 8L bribe

Akali leadership seeks release of ‘innocent’ youths, hands over memorandum to DC

Speaker ‘biased, puppet in hands of AAP govt’, says Phillaur MLA

Judge visits Hoshiarpur Central Jail, inspects kitchen

Daughters light mother's pyre

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Rain, hailstorm flatten wheat crop over 53K hectares in dist

Three of thieves' gang held, four motorbikes recovered

Sewer connections of 5 ‘ahatas’ cut

2 nabbed with heroin, opium

Snatchers target three more in city

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to ~285 cr

Varsity’s estimated deficit climbs to Rs 285 cr

Disgruntled employees demand VC’s resignation

Fatehgarh Sahib villages to get town-like facilities, says MLA

Awareness on healthy lifestyle need of hour: Experts

100-kg poppy husk seized