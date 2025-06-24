DT
Home / Amritsar / Perturbed over harassment, married woman dies by suicide in Tarn Taran

Perturbed over harassment, married woman dies by suicide in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 24, 2025 IST
Family members of the deceased at Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran.
Perturbed over the alleged harassment by her in-laws, a 20-year-old woman died by hanging herself in Havelian village on Sunday.

The Sarai Amanat Khan police have named three members of the deceased’s in-laws’ family, including her husband, in a case of abetment to suicide. The deceased has been identified as Sanjna, alias Lov.

Satto, the mother of the deceased, alleged that her daughter was being harassed by her husband, Jugraj Singh, his mother Baljit Kaur, and his brother Kuldeep Singh, over various issues.

ASI Gursahib Singh said the deceased was married to Jugraj Singh since 2023 and the couple was still issueless. Therefore, the deceased was under duress and her husband, along with his family members, was mentally harassing her. The police said that Sanjna died by hanging herself with her dupatta at her house today.

The police have registered a case under Section 108, 3(5) of the BNS against Jugraj Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Baljit Kaur. Following the incident, the accused are absconding, said the police. The body of the deceased was handed over to the police after a post-mortem examination on Monday.

