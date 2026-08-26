Petrol bombs hurled at bizman house in Batala

Two motorcycle-borne youths hurled a petrol bomb at the residence of a foreign-based businessman at Rangar Nangal under the Batala police jurisdiction at midnight.

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The police said the accused had allegedly demanded Rs 50 lakh from Gurjeet Singh Cheema. But when the latter refused to give in, they attacked his residence, no substantial damage was reported though.

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Batala SSP Dr Mehtab Singh said he had formed a special team to look into the sequence of events leading to the firing.

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“We are working on several clues and hope to arrest the miscreants soon,” he said.

In Gurdaspur city, two youths fired at the residence of a social worker Rakesh Kumar in the busy Nangal Kotli locality.

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The location is near the Jahaz Chowk, one of the most crowded areas in the city.

The firing took place at midnight. The police said Rakesh Kumar had received a call from an international phone number yesterday, asking for Rs 50 lakh.

Gurdaspur SSP Adiya said: “I have formed a team which is operating under the supervision of SP (Investigation). We are working on various angles and hope to crack the case soon,” he said.

The use of petrol bombs is becoming common in Punjab. “These are low-grade and easy to fabricate devices which actually are highly effective. Gangsters often use them to spread terror. The bomb is designed so that the container shatters on contact with a target, igniting the fuel and spreading flames across the immediate area,” said a police officer.

A case was registered at the Rangar Nangal police station in this connection.