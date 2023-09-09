Petrol pump loot case: One detained

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 8

The police have detained one of the four armed robbers who looted Rs 1.6 lakh from Sri Kirpa filling station, Alawalpur, on the Tarn Tarn-Sri Goindwal Sahib road on Thursday late evening.

Meanwhile, the police claimed to have identified the remaining three robbers. The detained accused has been identified as Palwinder Singh, a resident of Muglani village, falling under the Verowal police station. The robbers was admitted to EMC (Kakkar) Hospital, Amritsar, said SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan.

The masked robbers robbed the cash at gunpoint and one of the robbers, Palwinder Singh, was injured as the security guard of the petrol station opened firing.

Palwinder Singh was admitted to EMC Hospital by his accomplices and the police received information in this regard. The Tarn Taran police immediately deployed police force outside the room of the robber. SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said the remaining three robbers were expected to be arrested soon.

#Tarn Taran