Petrol pump loot case: One detained

Tarn Taran, September 8
The police have detained one of the four armed robbers who looted Rs 1.6 lakh from Sri Kirpa filling station, Alawalpur, on the Tarn Tarn-Sri Goindwal Sahib road on Thursday late evening.
Meanwhile, the police claimed to have identified the remaining three robbers. The detained accused has been identified as Palwinder Singh, a resident of Muglani village, falling under the Verowal police station. The robbers was admitted to EMC (Kakkar) Hospital, Amritsar, said SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan.
The masked robbers robbed the cash at gunpoint and one of the robbers, Palwinder Singh, was injured as the security guard of the petrol station opened firing.
Palwinder Singh was admitted to EMC Hospital by his accomplices and the police received information in this regard. The Tarn Taran police immediately deployed police force outside the room of the robber. SSP Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said the remaining three robbers were expected to be arrested soon.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi reaches G20 Summit venue, set to welcome world leaders
Modi will welcome the G20 leaders upon their arrival at the ...
Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu arrested in corruption case
The former chief minister is arrested by the CID around 6 am...
Earthquake in Morocco kills at least 296 people, government reports
Moroccans post videos showing buildings reduced to rubble an...
15kg heroin seized from Punjab's Fazilka
147 kg drugs seized from the district in last 45 days