Petrol pump owner looted of pistol, Rs 1.5L

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 11

Three unidentified bike-borne armed miscreants looted a petrol pump owner in the Chheharta area here on Wednesday.

The victim, Varinderjit Singh, told the police that he runs a filling station in the Guru Ki Wadali area. He also has a poultry farm on the Guru Ki Wadali to Kot Khalsa road here.

While he was going to his poultry farm around 9 pm yesterday, three bike-borne miscreants hit his scooter near his farm. As a result, he fell in the nearby fields. When the suspects attacked him with sharp weapons, he took out his licensed pistol.

The suspects snatched his licensed pistol and took away Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from his scooter.

The police have registered a case against unidentified persons under Sections 379-B (2) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code and launched further probe into the matter.

