Petrol pump owner shot in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 10

A petrol pump owner, identified as Mohan Singh, was shot dead by armed assailants in the city on late Wednesday evening.

Senior police officials, including Police Commissioner Arun Pal Singh and Deputy Commissioner of Police Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar, reached the spot.

The incident raised a question mark over the law and order situation in the city. This despite the fact that the city police carried out a flag march in view of the Independence Day celebrations.

Mohan Singh runs a filling station on Fatehgarh Churian Road here. An eyewitness said the victim had just reached near his house when Innova-borne persons came and shot him leaving him dead. The eyewitness said nobody in the neighbourhood heard the gunshot. The accused had apparently put some kind of silencers on the weapons.

The DCP said the investigation was under progress and CCTV cameras were being analysed near the spot to find some clues in the case.