Petrol station salesman robbed of Rs 13K

Tarn Taran, September 4
Three armed miscreants looted cash from an employee of Punjab Petrol Pump, Plasaur, here on Monday evening. The masked armed robbers came to the petrol station on a motorcycle and suddenly made a bid to rob Rs 13,900 from the salesman, Happy, who was busy in work at that time.
The salesman tried his best to save the cash and scuffled with the robbers who fired three shots at him. DSP Tarsem Masih who visited the spot said the armed robbers, who were riding a motorcycle, were wearing a mask. The DSP said a case had been registered. — OC
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Ask 13 Himalayan states to file plan on ‘carrying capacity’, Centre urges Supreme Court
Wants technical panel led by head of GB Pant institute to ex...
Hearing on Article 370: Pledge allegiance to Constitution, submit affidavit, Supreme Court tells MP
In 2018, Lone raised pro-Pakistan slogans in J&K Assembly
Storm over DMK’s Sanatan Dharma remarks
Clarify ‘anti-Hindu’ stance: BJP to INDIA | Congress divided...
Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
RTI report bares misappropriation of funds in Gidderbaha seg...