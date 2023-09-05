Petrol station salesman robbed of Rs 13K

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 4

Three armed miscreants looted cash from an employee of Punjab Petrol Pump, Plasaur, here on Monday evening. The masked armed robbers came to the petrol station on a motorcycle and suddenly made a bid to rob Rs 13,900 from the salesman, Happy, who was busy in work at that time.

The salesman tried his best to save the cash and scuffled with the robbers who fired three shots at him. DSP Tarsem Masih who visited the spot said the armed robbers, who were riding a motorcycle, were wearing a mask. The DSP said a case had been registered. — OC

