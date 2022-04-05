PF, retirement funds of Amritsar civic body staff to be streamlined

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 4

Learning a lesson from the Provident Fund scam, the Municipal Corporation has initiated the process to provide Permanent Retirement Account Number (PRAN) to all employees.

A new software is being implemented in the MC offices for this task. The MC staff witnessed PF scam of Rs1.3 crore a few years ago. The officials succeeded to recover Rs60 lakh from the employees concerned but non-availability of proper record was one of the major hurdles.

Earlier, the software was outdated and employees were not able to access their PF accounts. We have adopted a new software and it will bring transparency in the system. The employees will also get their PRAN and they will not face any inconvenience. Hardeep Singh, Joint Commissioner

A team led by Joint Commissioner Hardeep Singh initiated to streamline the PF and retirement funds of employees. According to the information, the PF is being deducted from the salaries of employees but not being depositing in the accounts. The officials claimed that earlier they had single user software and the only computer in which the software was installed was lying defunct. Now, the MC has installed a multi-user software with cloud backup. With the computerised financial management system, the accounts would be managed with ease.

Meanwhile, opening of permanent retirement account number (PRAN) accounts is also under process. The digitisation of documents and posting of amount is going on.

The provident fund embezzlement case of the MC was highlighted in 2018. An inquiry committee, headed by Sourabh Arora, Joint Commissioner, found that some clerks withdrew the amount on different dates from the provident fund and credited it in their account.

