Phagwara gets Rs 20 cr for infra development

Phagwara June 3
Joginder Singh Mann, in-charge of the Aam Aadmi Party’s Phagwara constituency, said the Local Government Department had approved a grant of approximately Rs 20 crore for the city’s urban development.
The Chief Engineer (Municipal Corporation) of the Department of Local Government has issued a letter to the MC, instructing the civic body to propose development works worth Rs 19 crore 97 lakh 59 thousand. Mann further added that as soon as the amount is allocated for Phagwara’s development, the work of transforming the city would begin on a priority basis, with the cooperation of the civic body and other supporting departments. He expressed his gratitude to the Local Government Department, the concerned minister, and especially the Chief Minister for sanctioning the grant. Mann made a fervent appeal to AAP workers, urging them to prepare for corporation elections, which could be announced at any time.
